Malia Obama Makes Her Big Screen Director Debut At Sundance In Goddess Braids

Malia Obama is making a name for herself in film. The eldest daughter of Michelle and Barack Obama premiered the trailer for her new movie, “The Heart,” at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival on January 17.

“The Heart,” which tells the story of a young man fulfilling a final request from his mother while grieving her death, was written and directed by Malia. The film – which appears to have a majority Black cast – will be screened in full over the next 10 days in Sundance’s U.S. fiction short films category.

Malia said during the movie’s trailer, “The film is about lost objects and lonely people, forgiveness and regret, but I also think it works hard to uncover where tenderness and closeness can exist in these things.”

Malia took to the Sundance carpet to celebrate her big-screen debut. Pictures show the 25-year-old wearing a grey coat, thin grey wool scar, and brown combat boots. Malia styled her hair in wine-colored long goddess braids.

Malia Obama follows her movie and entertainment dreams.

Malia’s Sundance debut adds to her early – but already growing – entertainment career. Previously Sasha’s sister worked on the set of “Girls” and nabbed an internship as a production assistant with Halle Berry’s project, “Extent.”

Malia also has official writing credits from Donald Glover’s “Swarm.” Noted as “Malia Ann,” she helped draft the fifth episode, titled Girl, Bye.

We’re here for Malia finding her voice and following her dreams! See the full trailer of “The Heart” below.

Star-gazing at Sundance 2024

Normani, Dominique Thorne, and Jay Ellis were also spotted at Sundance this week. The three celebs star in an upcoming film, “Freaky Tales.”

While each brought the heat in the cold Utah weather, it was Normani’s look that was straight fire. The singer-actress slayed in a two-piece set from AREA with sheer stockings and furry heels.

See Normani’s haute look below.

