CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Michelle Obama’s Powerful Message To 4-Year-Old Ariyonna, Who Called Herself ‘Ugly’

Michelle Obama is always the epitome of style and grace.

Barack And Michelle Obama Speak At Obama Foundation Summit

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

This is why Michelle Obama is our forever FLOTUS. The former First Lady keeps her finger on the pulse of social media trends and news. She took to Instagram to send a powerful message to 4-year-old Ariyonna, who made headlines after video of her calling herself ugly went viral.

“Ariyonna, you re gorgeous. In a world that sometimes tries to say otherwise, I want to tell you — and every other beautiful, intelligent, brave Black girl — just how precious you are,” she wrote.

Ariyonna and the stylist Lil Wave Daddy, who shared the video on her social media, have received an outpouring of support from public figures like Michelle O to actress like Jada Pinkett, Viola Davis and Laverne Cox.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

View this post on Instagram

Part of the reason I wept so hard when I saw Zaya Wade being applauded and celebrated in my last post is because I saw this post a few days ago on twitter and it broke my heart. And Viola Davis wrote here what I was too overwhelmed to express. bell hooks once wrote loving Blackness is a revolutionary act. Inspired by her words I have said loving transness is a revolutionary act. My trans politics are rooted in intersectional feminist politics taught to me by black women like bell hooks through her books. Teaching stunningly beautiful brown girls like this one to see her profound beauty and worth is our work. Let's get busy. … Reposted from @violadavis of WORTH of BEAUTY! We are fighting hundreds of years of brutal conditioning of being considered less than. It is sprinkled in our language, behavior, laws, music…etc.. and trickles down to our youth. I'm speaking LIFE into Ariyonna. From a sista who looks a lot like you….you were born worthy therefore you were born beautiful!❤❤ 🎥@lilwavedaddy –

A post shared by laverne cox (@lavernecox) on

Ariyonna’s story has sparked conversation around the issues of colorism. It is our job as a society to undo the profound damage from slavery that has transcended our daily lives. It’s great to see Michelle O using her massive influence to do her part in dismantling the constraints of colorism and featurism.

Ariyonna will make an appearance on the Tamron Hall Show Friday.

 

Michelle Obama’s Powerful Message To 4-Year-Old Ariyonna, Who Called Herself ‘Ugly’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Michelle Obama

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
World Health Organization Declares Coronavirus A Pandemic

On Wednesday, The World Health Organization gave an update on the Coronavirus COVID-19 after cases and deaths from the illness…
03.12.20
16 Do’s & Don’ts To Follow At The…

After receiving a full scholarship to study medicine at the Latin America School of Medicine in Havana, Cuba, Dr. Arabia…
03.11.20
Ten Tips To Survive Virus Season If You…

Whether it's the flu, a virus or allergies, the best steps to not being sick is prevention.
03.11.20
Preacher Accused Of Stealing $200,000 From Church

Authorities are looking for a former Sunnyside church pastor who stands accused of using a secret bank account to steal…
03.11.20
We’re Crying Too: Young Black Girl Breaks The…

Grab your tissues.
03.09.20
Behind The Scenes: Sheryl Lee Ralph Joins Cast…

Delroy Lindo acts as her co-star.
03.09.20
Tito’s Is Asking Customers To Stop Using Its…

The saying “common sense ain’t all that common” becomes more and more prevalent every single day. Apparently, certain people out…
03.06.20
11-Year-Old Opens Thrift Shop For Low Income Families

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ljxxp8V6YY Obocho Peters is 11-years-old and already the owner of his own business. The Brooklyn native, who is only in…
03.06.20
Oklahoma One Step Closer To Putting ‘In God…

A bill was passed Tuesday in Oklahoma’s House of Representatives that puts the state one step closer to adding the…
03.06.20
A People's Town Hall Hosted By SiriusXM Urban View's Joe Madison At Mother Emanuel AME Church
Memorial To Honor Mother Emanuel AME Church Victims…

Plans to construct a memorial to honor the nine African American worshippers who were killed at a South Carolina church…
03.04.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close