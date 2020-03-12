CLOSE
Baltimore
3 New Cases Of Coronavirus Reported in Maryland

Governor Larry Hogan confirming Wednesday that there are now 3 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total of those affected to 12 statewide.

One of the patients is a Montgomery Country resident in his 20s who recently traveled to Spain. He is currently hospitalized.

Another patient is a Baltimore County resident in his 60s who worked at the recent American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) conference in Washington D.C.. He was not hospitalized.

The final new patient is a Prince George’s County resident in his 60s whose travel history is under investigation. He is currently hospitalized.

At Wednesday’s press conference Gov. Hogan said:

“Marylanders should be taking this pandemic very seriously. All Marylanders need to understand that there may be significant disruption to your everyday lives for a period of time. We will continue tracking this and will be receiving and providing Marylanders with almost constant, up-to-the-minute information. I want to continue to assure Marylanders that our state is taking every precaution when it comes to the coronavirus, because our highest priority is keeping our residents safe.”

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski will hold a press conference Thursday in regard to the coronavirus case in Baltimore County.

See Also: No Lines! MVA Using Appointments To Reduce Traffic During Coronavirus Outbreak

