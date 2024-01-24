While the warmth of April seems like eons away as we currently get through winter weather, the spring season will be blooming in no time — all the more reason to book your cabins now for Tom Joyner’s 2024 Fantastic Voyage cruise!

Now on its 24th run around the sun — fun in the sun, we should say! — the annual soiree at sea is shaping into a certified time to be had. This year in particular will see a live musical lineup including soul icons Earth, Wind & Fire, the legend herself Chaka Khan, New Edition’s very own Bobby Brown and Ralph Tresvant both performing solo sets, the smooth seduction of Tank, hip-hop soul dynamic duo Ja Rule and Ashanti, rap’s favorite duo Method Man & Redman and finally Kirk Franklin to bless the excursion with some much-needed gospel.

RELATED: Tom Joyner Talks Fantastic Voyage 2024: “We Party 24/7!”

Tom is just excited as anybody, and the big guy in charge wanted to make sure everyone knew exactly how much fun is expected to be had by sitting down for an extensive interview with A.J. Calloway. The two spoke extensively about what can be expected while guests journey from Miami, Florida into the sunny port of calls Labadee – Haiti, Puerto Plata – Dominican Republic and San Juan – Puerto Rico. All we can say is prepare to get no sleep, a few sun tan lines and a lifetime of lasting memories.

Head out this year on the 2024 Fantastic Voyage cruise from April 27 to May 4 by clicking here — the countdown has already began! — and take a look at the conversation below between Tom Joyner and A.J. Calloway for all the details:

The post Tom Joyner And A.J. Calloway Have A Conversation About Fantastic Voyage 2024 appeared first on Black America Web.

Tom Joyner And A.J. Calloway Have A Conversation About Fantastic Voyage 2024 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com