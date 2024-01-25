Caribbean Gospel Artist Sherwin Gardner Introduces ‘Blessings Find Me’ Single

Caribbean Gospel Artist Sherwin Gardner introduces his single ‘Blessings Find Me’!
This song—with more than 121 million views and 500 thousand creations on TikTok before its official release— is proving to be a social media favorite! Gardner tells how virility has opened doors, changed his life, and is enlarging his territory.
“It didn’t start at a song, it started as [a prayer]. I forgot about it, then I was worship-leading on New Year’s Eve night and the Lord reminded me of [it]…I posted it that night…when I woke up my TikTok was at 14K at 8am.” -Sherwin Gardner
The Trinidad and Tobago-bred singer explains that while he is grateful for exposure and recognition from the song, God still remains the priority in his music ministry.
“It’s all about preaching and teaching to all nations…the message of Jesus is reaching these people and that is the main thing for me,” he said.
Gardner has earned nine Marlin Awards, the Caribbean’s premier gospel accolades. He further solidified his position as a Gospel Songwriter of the Year, receiving the COTT Award (Copyright Organization of Trinidad & Tobago) for two consecutive years (according to SherwinGardner.com).
Stay connected @SherwinGardnerMusic
