Use Your Fun to Create Funds with Dave Anderson [LISTEN] | Money Mondays

As noted in the Bible, “What’s in your hand?”

Best-selling author, motivational speaker, and business coach Dave Anderson is going to help you do just that. It’s time to turn your fun into funds!

Anderson emphasizes the importance of recognizing and leveraging skills you already possess. Instead of waiting for a highly innovative idea, side hustle money can be immediately generated by simply turning what you already have into a product or service.

Great at singing? Teach vocal lessons! Skilled at using Canva? Graphic design for businesses! Good with organizing finances? Offer bookkeeping services!

Online platforms (like Upwork or Fiverr, just to name a couple) allow anyone to easily begin a side hustle with little to no start up costs. Anderson tells the story of how his $12 website and 100 phone-call-per-day method has turned into roughly 21 businesses with over 300 employees. By identifying what you excel at naturally, you can tap into markets where people need your innate expertise.

By utilizing the gifts and resources God has already given you, there is no doubt that you will increase your income.

For more financial advice, tips, and strategies, follow Dave Anderson on social media @TheBusinessBully

