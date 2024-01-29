PRAYERS UP! Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

We’re sending our love and prayers to our Brother-In-Christ, Pastor John P. Kee, who is taking a brief pause from his pastoral duties to focus on his health.

Shelia Lakin, administrator for New Life Fellowship Church in Charlotte, issued a statement that was posted on his social media on Sunday (Jan. 28). Lakin revealed that recent challenges to his overall health has caused him to take a step back.

Here’s part of Lakin’s statement:

Dearest Congregation and Partakers abroad, I hope this letter finds you all in good health and spirits. I am writing to inform you about an upcoming change in our church leadership. Our beloved pastor, John, will be taking a break from his duties for a short period to heal and strengthen his physical, mental and spiritual body. He fell seriously ill a few weeks ago and by the grace of our dear God, Our leader has been given back to us! We know him as a true fighter and he is fighting back in our midst! Hallelujah As many of you may or may not know, Pastor John’s recent severe injuries caused him considerable personal pain and discomfort. In order to fully recover and regain his strength, it is necessary for him to take some time off from his pastoral responsibilities. This break will allow him to focus on his healing and ensure that he can continue serving our church and community with renewed energy and faithful dedication. While Pastor John is on this brief break, we have made arrangements for our named Executive Pastor, Pastor Shelby Talton, to be his voice along with guest speakers and interim pastoral support to ensure that our worship services and many ministries continue without interruption. We are blessed to have a strong network of pastors and leaders who are ready to step in and provide guidance and support during this time. I kindly ask for your understand and support during Pastor John’s absence. Let us keep him and his immediate family in our thoughts and prayers, asking for a speedy recovery and a renewed sense of purpose and calling…

The statement continues that any messages of encouragement or support can be sent to the front office at New Life. Lakin and Jeanette Taylor will maintain Kee’s social media accounts in his absence.

As Kee is being treated at an undisclosed location, he is “humbly asking for your support and understanding, and encouraging each one of you to come together as a congregation, supporting one another and extending grace and compassion during this time,” Lakin’s statement continues.

Lakin adds, in closing:

I am confident that with the support of our congregation, family and partakers abroad, Pastor John will return to us with a healed hand, strong heart and a strengthened spirit. Together, we can walk alongside him and his family during this time and continue to fulfill the mission and vision as PARTAKERS of our church.

Join The Light Fam as we send our prayers up to our brother, Pastor John P. Kee, as he travels towards a complete recovery!

