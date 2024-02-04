“TEXT & TITLE TIME” on Sunday Joy with Ronnette Rollins! Let’s share the good news! This part of the show is an opportunity for you to call in and share the text & title of a sermon you heard.
Here’s a recap of today’s “TEXT & TITLE TIME”:
Jean Gaskins from The Master’s Child Church in Indian Head, Maryland; Pastor Melvin Robinson
Text:?; Title: ?; The Story of Jonah
Cookie from Union City Church of Washington, D.C. in Southeast, D.C.; Pastor Brandon Woodward
Text:?; Title: The Holy Spirit
Maurice from First Baptist Church of Glenarden in Upper Marlboro, Maryland; Pastor John Jenkins, Sr.
Text: Hebrews 11; Title: Discipleship
Text & Title 1-28-24 was originally published on praisedc.com
