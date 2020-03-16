CLOSE
Reba McEntire Mourns Death of Mother Jacqueline After Cancer Battle

via Hallels/Blessing Harper:

Sad news in the world of music as Country music veteran Reba McEntire revealed that her mother, Jacqueline McEntire, had died following a battle with cancer. Jacqueline is survived by her children Reba, Susie, Pake and Alice. Her husband Clark died in October 2014 at the age of 86.

