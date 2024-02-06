Erica Campbell Takes Good Morning America: PBS Special, Tour + Live Performance [WATCH]

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Singer-songwriter Erica Campbell takes GMA! She’s talking PBS Special, touring, album, and more!

Straight from the Grammy Awards to the Good Morning America stage—quite literally—this gospel powerhouse does not skip a beat. She explains how she juggles performances, family life and her upcoming tour. Don’t miss your chance to secure your One Hallelujah Tour tickets, headlined by Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Jonathan McReynolds, Israel Houghton, Jekalyn Carr, and Erica Campbell!

Watch Full Good Morning America Special + ‘Feel Alright (Blessed)’ Performance

Catch Erica Campbell’s feature in the PBS special GOSPEL LIVE!, airing Friday, February 9th exclusively on PBS!

The show is a “one-of-a-kind musical celebration that honors the legacy and influence of Gospel music in America. Contemporary artists will join celebrated gospel singers to perform their favorite gospel classics,” according to PBS.org.

Watch Trailer

