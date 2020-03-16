CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

‘I Still Believe’ Movie Ranks No. 1 Despite Historically Low Theater Attendance

I Still Believe, a movie about how Christian singer Jeremy Camp fell in love with his wife Melissa Lynn Henning who died shortly after they married, reached no. 1 in box offices on it’s opening day in theaters this past Friday, despite historically low nationwide theater attendance. 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

According to ChristianPost.com, the Lionsgate film brought in over $9 million ticket sales, ranking above Bloodshot and Onward. 

“Thanks to everyone who went out yesterday to support the film. I know times are crazy and uncertain right now, but we should never be controlled by fear. Stay healthy and remember God is in control! Love you guys! #istillbelieve,” Jeremy Camp wrote on Instagram.

The movie performed very well, but this past weekend’s box office numbers hit a 22-year low of $55 million as theaters across the nation closed and moviegoers stayed home as a precaution following the rapidly spreading coronavirus. 

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

‘I Still Believe’ Movie Ranks No. 1 Despite Historically Low Theater Attendance  was originally published on getuperica.com

Jeremy Camp

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Churches Lean On Streaming Service During Coronavirus Outbreak

A bunch of churches were empty this past Sunday, but streamed services were up as many organizations encouraged churchgoers to…
03.16.20
Reba McEntire Mourns Death of Mother Jacqueline After…

via Hallels/Blessing Harper: Sad news in the world of music as Country music veteran Reba McEntire revealed that her mother, Jacqueline McEntire, had died…
03.16.20
Generic image, court, oath, bible. swearing in, witness stand, 21 May 2005. The
New Research Suggests Gospel of John is a…

A book by Jesus’ beloved disciple may not have been written by him at all. A scholarly article published this…
03.13.20
Behind The Scenes: Coronavirus Causes Disney To Push…

Major movie studios take precautions.
03.13.20
World Health Organization Declares Coronavirus A Pandemic

On Wednesday, The World Health Organization gave an update on the Coronavirus COVID-19 after cases and deaths from the illness…
03.12.20
16 Do’s & Don’ts To Follow At The…

After receiving a full scholarship to study medicine at the Latin America School of Medicine in Havana, Cuba, Dr. Arabia…
03.11.20
Ten Tips To Survive Virus Season If You…

Whether it's the flu, a virus or allergies, the best steps to not being sick is prevention.
03.11.20
Preacher Accused Of Stealing $200,000 From Church

Authorities are looking for a former Sunnyside church pastor who stands accused of using a secret bank account to steal…
03.11.20
We’re Crying Too: Young Black Girl Breaks The…

Grab your tissues.
03.09.20
Behind The Scenes: Sheryl Lee Ralph Joins Cast…

Delroy Lindo acts as her co-star.
03.09.20
Close