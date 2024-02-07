Joys and Concerns: Lord, Heal the Family Chats! [LISTEN]

It’s time for Joys and Concerns with GRIFF from the Get Up Church of Our Lord, Pentecostal Non-denominational, Denominational AME CME-E and LMNOP Apostolic Church of God and Christ! Here’s what Brother GRIFF had to say:

So, these family chats are getting out of hand. I’ll just go ahead and say it because my mom doesn’t listen for another 10 minutes. I would like my brothers and sisters to stop making chats! My mama has five kids, so it’s us, and my mama in one chat. So, we send pictures during the day all that there. Then, we’ve got a chat with just siblings where we talk about our mama. My mama will be 70 years old this April. My brothers, sisters, and I are planning something big, but here’s the thing…

They planned it in the wrong chat!

Lord, help us.

Listen to full Joys and Concerns above!

