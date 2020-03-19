CLOSE
Can’t Find Any Disinfecting Wipes? No Worries. Here’s How To Make Your Own!

With this important cleaning tool sold out in many stores across the country, these videos will help you whip them up at home, quick!

Woman Cleans Oven Handle Using Disinfectant Wipe

Source: Grace Cary / Getty

Thanks to the coronavirus epidemic, next to toilet paper and hand sanitizer, cleansing disinfectant wipes are basically sold out in stores. But before you start stressing, it’s OK. We got you. There are plenty of ways to make wipes DIY-style!

Depending on what you have at home, we found three videos that use different ingredients that will help you protect your family and put your mind at ease.

First up: Here’s a tutorial from Nails & Beauty With Soune that provides a lesson on how to make three different types of wipes. Her recipe takes paper towels, tap water, rubbing alcohol and dish soap.

 

Next: ThreePlusMe uses a different recipe of white vinegar, water, essential oils.

 

Finally, TeamKLoWhat uses soap, Clorox bleach, water and essential oils for theirs:

 

But do wipes really kill the virus? This news clip helps break it down.

It’s important to take note that coronavirus is not a game.

According to CNN, as of March 19, the coronavirus is on a world pandemic level with more than 200,000 people infected and the virus killing more than 8,700 people, including 150 in the U.S. That, and it’s shut down travel across the world, canceled the NBA and countless festivals and conferences, forced employers to implement work from home policies and has ripped apart our economy.

It’s important to continue to stay inside, be safe and ONLY leave the house if it’s absolutely necessary. That, and keep washing and moisturizing your hands.

Stay safe BEAUTIES!

was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

