Prayers Up: Wendy Williams Diagnosed With Dementia, Primary Progressive Aphasia

It was only yesterday that we were giving you all the most up-to-date info on the waning health of Wendy Williams by way of an exclusive PEOPLE Magazine feature with her immediate family. However, it now appears things are way worse than anyone could’ve expected after her care team released an official statement today (February 22) in order to debunk rumors and inaccurate information ahead of her Lifetime docuseries premiering this weekend by revealing that Williams is currently battling both aphasia and dementia.

As stated in a press release sent out by her representatives at Ridge Hill Group, Wendy’s diagnosis occurred sometime in 2023 and adds to her already developing medical struggles as it relates to Graves’ Disease and Lymphedema.

In an effort to give you all a clear glimpse at what Wendy Williams’ care team is saying in regards to her health, you can read the full press release in its entirety below:

“On behalf of Wendy Williams Hunter, her care team is sharing this very personal update with her cherished fans, friends, and supporters to correct inaccurate and hurtful rumors about her health.

As Wendy’s fans are aware, in the past she has been open with the public about her medical struggles with Graves’ Disease and Lymphedema as well as other significant challenges related to her health.

Over the past few years, questions have been raised at times about Wendy’s ability to process information and many have speculated about Wendy’s condition, particularly when she began to lose words, act erratically at times, and have difficulty understanding financial transactions.

In 2023, after undergoing a battery of medical tests, Wendy was officially diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Aphasia, a condition affecting language and communication abilities, and frontotemporal dementia, a progressive disorder impacting behavior and cognitive functions, have already presented significant hurdles in Wendy’s life.

Wendy would not have received confirmation of these diagnoses were it not for the diligence of her current care team, who she chose, and the extraordinary work of the specialists at Weill Cornell Medicine. Receiving a diagnosis has enabled Wendy to receive the medical care she requires.

The decision to share this news was difficult and made after careful consideration, not only to advocate for understanding and compassion for Wendy, but to raise awareness about aphasia and frontotemporal dementia and support the thousands of others facing similar circumstances. Unfortunately, many individuals diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia face stigma and misunderstanding, particularly when they begin to exhibit behavioral changes but have not yet received a diagnosis.

There is hope that with early detection and far more empathy, the stigma associated with dementia will be eliminated, and those affected will receive the understanding, support, and care they deserve and need.

Wendy is still able to do many things for herself. Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humor and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed. She is appreciative of the many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way.”

We are praying with the rest of the world in hopes that Wendy Williams, in her milestone 60th year of life, can continue to live a prosperous life as a mother, businesswoman and Black woman in general.

The post Prayers Up: Wendy Williams Diagnosed With Dementia, Primary Progressive Aphasia appeared first on Black America Web.

