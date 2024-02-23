DALLAS, TX.–This week’s cell phone outage that affected AT&T customers was not the result of a cyber-attack, says AT&T.
The carrier says a software update is to blame.
The service disruption started early Thursday and was resolved Thursday night. It was a major headache for many, who’s phone services were limited. GPS maps failed and some 9-1-1 calls did not go through.
AT&T serves more than 100 million customers, according to the company’s website.
The post AT&T Blames Software Update for Outage appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
AT&T Blames Software Update for Outage was originally published on wibc.com
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Gospel Singer DOE Announces Engagement: "And So It Begins"
-
Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Pastor Of The New Psalmist Baptist Church In Baltimore, Announces Retirement
-
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors
-
3 Things To Remember During This Season Of Lent
-
Rhea Walls Of The Walls Group Gives Birth To Baby Boy [PHOTOS]
-
James Fortune Gets Remarried! [PHOTOS]
-
Has Yolanda Adams Ever Considered Doing R+B?