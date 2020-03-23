Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: Don’t Let Your Pride Poison Your Prosperity [VIDEO]

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Never be too prideful to get your hands dirty. Watch Dr. Willie Jolley tell a story about an entrepreneur who had to scale back to move forward!

@AliyaFaust Posted 21 hours ago

