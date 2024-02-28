Become A Partner In Hope & Donate To St. Jude!

Source: St Jude / St Jude
Why Support St. Jude?
- Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food — so they can focus on helping their child live.
-
When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was largely considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and we won’t stop until no child dies from cancer.
-
St. Jude publishes research and clinical trials to turn laboratory discoveries into lifesaving treatments that benefit patients.
-
Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped raise the survival rate for children with cancer in the United States, where 4 out of 5 children survive cancer. In many countries, however, 1 out of 5 children diagnosed with cancer will survive. We won’t stop until no child dies from cancer, no matter where they live.
-
Because a majority of St. Jude funding comes from generous donors, St. Jude has the freedom to focus on what matters most— saving kids regardless of their financial situation.
-
