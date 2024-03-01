Nominate A Woman For Our 2024 Inspire Her Awards! [Register Here]

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Radio One Baltimore is celebrating Women’s History Month by highlighting local and global women who go beyond as community champions.

We’re celebrating the women of Baltimore who are making a difference in various fields and it’s your time to nominate those who deserves recognition!

Below are the categories:

Educator: This person has a mission to help youth and community members grow in their lives not just in the classroom, but looks beyond the classroom walls. As an educator you serve as a role model, and an innovative, creative learner, and invest in the impact of the student’s work by imparting knowledge that will help them advance effectively.

Influencer: Whether you’re a mega-influencer or a micro- influencer you dominate the culture with your knowledge and special niche. People trust your opinions, and your endorsements carry a considerable amount of weight, you’re the go-to person for everything!

Real Estate: You’ve made a huge impact in the housing/ retail market! When someone mentions real estate, they mention your name. Whether you’re helping your client sell, rent, buy or flip a home you go above and beyond expectations every time.

K Swift TrailBlazer Award: As a trailblazer, you have used limited resources in innovative ways to create, maintain, or support your community. You have reaffirmed through your perseverance that you’re a leader, visionary, and unstoppable.

Nominate the special lady you know below!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Baltimore, MD, metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. The 92Q Magic 95.9 & Praise 106.1 InspireHER Awards Sweepstakes ends on March 22, 2024. Subject to Official Rules.