Darlene McCoy sits with Jonathan McReynolds to talk about saving lives with St. Jude. Become a partner in hope today by calling 1-800-411-9898!
RELATED:
Become A Partner In Hope & Donate To St. Jude!
Join Your Girl Darlene & Become A Partner In Hope! Donate To St. Jude Today!
The post Darlene McCoy and Jonathan McReynolds Talk Saving Lives with St. Jude appeared first on Black America Web.
Darlene McCoy and Jonathan McReynolds Talk Saving Lives with St. Jude was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Gospel Singer DOE Announces Engagement: "And So It Begins"
-
Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Pastor Of The New Psalmist Baptist Church In Baltimore, Announces Retirement
-
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors
-
James Fortune Gets Remarried! [PHOTOS]
-
Rhea Walls Of The Walls Group Gives Birth To Baby Boy [PHOTOS]
-
Has Yolanda Adams Ever Considered Doing R+B?
-
7 Throwback Gospel Performances We'll Never Forget