Darlene McCoy sits with Bishop Jason Nelson to discuss his favorite things about the work of St. Jude, exclusively on The Nightly Spirit!
Donate as little as $19 per month to become a partner in hope and save the lives of countless patients at St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital!
RELATED:
Become A Partner In Hope & Donate To St. Jude!
Join Your Girl Darlene & Become A Partner In Hope! Donate To St. Jude Today!
The post Darlene McCoy and Jason Nelson on Becoming a St. Jude Partner in Hope appeared first on Black America Web.
Darlene McCoy and Jason Nelson on Becoming a St. Jude Partner in Hope was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Gospel Singer DOE Announces Engagement: "And So It Begins"
-
Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Pastor Of The New Psalmist Baptist Church In Baltimore, Announces Retirement
-
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors
-
James Fortune Gets Remarried! [PHOTOS]
-
Rhea Walls Of The Walls Group Gives Birth To Baby Boy [PHOTOS]
-
Has Yolanda Adams Ever Considered Doing R+B?
-
7 Throwback Gospel Performances We'll Never Forget