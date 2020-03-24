CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Can Coronavirus Live On Your Hair? Here’s What You Need To Know

Yes, it's possible that the virus could somehow land on your tresses, but will you contract the deadly virus from it? Probably not.

Studio portrait of beautiful young woman

Source: JPM / Getty

Since the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic hit, there have been a lot of questions about where it came from, how you catch it and most importantly, how long can it live on outside surfaces and in the air. While we may not know it’s origins, thanks to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, we do know how it’s transmitted and depending on the surface, we know it can last “hours to days.”

But what happens if the potentially deadly virus gets on hair? Is that a surface where it can thrive too?

Thanks to a recent TODAY article, that answer may be a little more clear.

First off, according to Dr. Saad Omer, director of the Yale Institute for Global Health, a guest on the show, hair is one surface that he believes hasn’t been tested yet. However, he doesn’t believe the virus could live as long on hair as it could on stainless steel.

“Usually, viruses survive for lesser durations on porous surfaces, such as hair, than smooth surfaces, such as stainless steel,” he said.

Another expert, Dr. Adam Friedman, the interim chair of dermatology at the George Washington School of Medicine and Health Sciences, said the virus would be less likely to survive on hair attached to the scalp coated with natural sebum.

“They do have some antimicrobial properties, and they limit how well organisms can bind to the hair,” he said.

However, hair that “is no longer part of the human system?” Friedman said, “From what we’re seeing from a New England Journal of Medicine paper, it’s very possible it could live on that surface for up to three days.”

OK, but Sir, what does that even mean???

Friedman clarifies by giving an example” “If you were to just rip out a few strands of hair, put them down and someone who’s positive for corona sneezed on it, could the virus live on that hair, which has been ripped out and is no longer part of the human system? From what we’re seeing from a New England Journal of Medicine paper, it’s very possible it could live on that surface for up to three days.”

Oh OK.

So for your bundles, that means making sure you wash them first before installing them at home, Tim Starks, founder of Ellagant Hair, recently told Hype Hair.

“You’ve got to wash the hair,” he said, adding, “It’s something I’ve been saying since before this [pandemic] started. Especially, if it’s raw [virgin] hair that hasn’t been processed or treated with chemicals.”

For hair that is still is growing out of our heads, what’s up with that?

TODAY wrote that experts say that it’s pretty unlikely that you can contract the virus from your hair to hands to your mucus. But they do suggest, if you can, try to wash your hair (or-co-wash) your hair every day, if not a few times a week during the week.

But we also know for us Black women, that’s may not be possible and that’s OK too. The key is to keep your hands clean, practice social distancing and keep your hands away from your face.

LEARN MORE about the coronavirus epidemic, how to protect yourself, symptoms and more at cdc.gov

Unsung Cruise

Can Coronavirus Live On Your Hair? Here’s What You Need To Know  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

coronavirus

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Oh No! Idris Elba’s Wife Sabrina Dhowre Tests…

The 31-year-old model says she is doing fine but is disturbed that she and her husband both tested positive showing…
03.23.20
AT&T Sets Up $10 Million ‘Distance Learning’ Fund…

The money is intended to assist parents, teachers and students during the coronavirus crisis.
03.20.20
We Got You Sis! Here’s How To Make…

With this disinfecting tool sold out in stores across the country, these videos will help you whip it up at…
03.20.20
Uncomfortable AF: Here’s A TikTok Video Of What…

#Yikes.
03.20.20
Churches Lean On Streaming Service During Coronavirus Outbreak

A bunch of churches were empty this past Sunday, but streamed services were up as many organizations encouraged churchgoers to…
03.16.20
Howard University Cancels Graduation Ceremony After Positive Coronavirus…

The pandemic causes the institution to take serious precautions.
03.17.20
Reba McEntire Mourns Death of Mother Jacqueline After…

via Hallels/Blessing Harper: Sad news in the world of music as Country music veteran Reba McEntire revealed that her mother, Jacqueline McEntire, had died…
03.16.20
Generic image, court, oath, bible. swearing in, witness stand, 21 May 2005. The
New Research Suggests Gospel of John is a…

A book by Jesus’ beloved disciple may not have been written by him at all. A scholarly article published this…
03.13.20
Behind The Scenes: Coronavirus Causes Disney To Push…

Major movie studios take precautions.
03.13.20
World Health Organization Declares Coronavirus A Pandemic

On Wednesday, The World Health Organization gave an update on the Coronavirus COVID-19 after cases and deaths from the illness…
03.12.20
Close