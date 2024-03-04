Issa Rae, Taraji P. Henson And More Light Up The Red Carpet At The American Black Film Festival Honors

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Our favorite Hollywood fashion heavy hitters gathered in Beverly Hills for the 6th American Black Film Festival Honors, and they did not disappoint.

The annual event awards the best of the best in Black talent in the motion picture and television industry. This year, Golden Globe-winning and Academy Award-nominated actress Taraji P. Henson was honored with the Excellence in Arts Award. Emmy Award, Golden Globe, and Tony Award winner Jeffrey Wright also received the Excellence in Arts award, and Actor Garrett Morris received The Hollywood Legacy Award.

The best looks from the American Black Film Festival Honors

Henson served top-tier glam in a strapless, sequins Nicole by NF dress. The form-fitting frock featured a sleek silhouette that fell slightly above her ankles, highlighting her gold Gianvito Rossi pumps. The 53-year-old actress delivered a sultry glam look, delivering a dramatic cat eye, partnered with a purple shadow that perfectly matched her dress.

Issa Rae, who will serve as the Creative Director of the American Black Film Festival in June, kept it sleek and simple in a black Versace gown paired with black strappy sandals.

Actress and comedian Yvonne Orji stunned in a white suit, accentuated with a gold bustier that looked radiant against her melanin.

Lisa Raye McCoy also participated in the all-white spring trend, opting for a loose-fitting white dress, accessorized with a pearl necklace and a white belt that cinched at the waist.

TV Host Tai Beauchamp added sparkle to the red carpet clad in a silver crop top paired with a matching skirt that featured a thigh-high slit.

The ladies shut down the carpet. What do you think? Are you feelin’ their looks?

