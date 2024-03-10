Da’Vine Joy Randolph Wins Oscar For ‘Best Supporting Actress’

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Da’Vine Joy Randolph won “Best Supporting Actress” at the 2024 Oscars for her role in The Holdovers. The fashionable actress was a frontrunner all award season with wins at the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards, BAFTA, and SAG Awards and tonight, she took home the biggest honor in Hollywood.

Randolph, who sparkled in a blue sequin gown with puff sleeves and a blonde mane, gave a touching inspirational speech thanking God for the heartfelt win. Presented by former winners in the category — Regina King, Jamie Lee Curtis, Rita Moreno, Lupita Nyong’o, and Mary Steenburgen– Randolph was overwhelmed with joy when her name was read.

“I didn’t think I was supposed to be doing this as a career,” she said during her emotional speech. “I started off as a singer. And my mother said to me, ‘Go across that street to that theatre department. There’s something for you there.’ And I thank my mother for doing that.”

It felt like a full triangle moment for Randloph and Nyong’o who both dazzled in the same hue of blue for their iconic wins. Nyong’o won the “Best Supporting Actress” honor in 2014 for her breakout role in 12 Years A Slave wearing a stunning blue Prada gown. While the duo may not have coordinated, Nyong’o was paying homage to her past look and it made Randolph’s win that much more special.

“I thank you to all the people who have stepped in my path and been there for me, who have ushered me and guided me. I am so grateful to all you beautiful people out here. For so long, I’ve always wanted to be different, and now I realize I just need to be myself,” Randolph continued. The line that resonated most was toward the finale of her speech. “I thank you for seeing me.” Da’Vinve Randolph Joy’ and Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple) were nominated in the same category and while we wish they all could take home Oscars for their performances, we’re happy to see a Black woman win overall. X users have taken to the social media platform to uplift Randolph and Brooks for being nominated. In a clip posted by Essence, Brooks praised God for His works. The spirit was certainly in the room and on the carpet. For more 2024 Oscars cover, see below: RELATED STORIES: Red Carpet Rundown: Dazzling Looks From The 2024 Academy Awards 9 Unforgettable Oscars Dresses

