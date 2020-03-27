CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Benita Jones Releases Music Video For “Good God”

In case you missed it, praise and worship leader Benita Jones released a live performance music video for “Good God.”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

“It’s just a fun energetic song proclaiming the goodness of God,” Jones says. “We talk about how He is the mender of the broken hearted. How He’s our healer when we’re torn apart. We call Him Father, Savior, Redeemer. We just put the big exclamation point on it of `Good God’ because He’s a good God in every situation.”

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

“Good God” is the first radio release from Jones’ forthcoming album, The Entreating, that speaks to God’s power and presence. Here’s a glimpse…

Benita Jones Releases Music Video For “Good God”  was originally published on getuperica.com

Benita Jones

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Crocs Giving Away Free Shoes To Healthcare Workers…

This is what stepping up during a pandemic looks like.
03.27.20
Coty Inc. Is Providing Free Hand Sanitizer To…

The popular NY-based beauty and fragrance brand is using its factories to produce hydro-alcoholic gel to help fight the coronavirus…
03.27.20
Oh No! Idris Elba’s Wife Sabrina Dhowre Tests…

The 31-year-old model says she is doing fine but is disturbed that she and her husband both tested positive showing…
03.23.20
AT&T Sets Up $10 Million ‘Distance Learning’ Fund…

The money is intended to assist parents, teachers and students during the coronavirus crisis.
03.20.20
We Got You Sis! Here’s How To Make…

With this disinfecting tool sold out in stores across the country, these videos will help you whip it up at…
03.20.20
Uncomfortable AF: Here’s A TikTok Video Of What…

#Yikes.
03.20.20
Churches Lean On Streaming Service During Coronavirus Outbreak

A bunch of churches were empty this past Sunday, but streamed services were up as many organizations encouraged churchgoers to…
03.16.20
Howard University Cancels Graduation Ceremony After Positive Coronavirus…

The pandemic causes the institution to take serious precautions.
03.17.20
Reba McEntire Mourns Death of Mother Jacqueline After…

via Hallels/Blessing Harper: Sad news in the world of music as Country music veteran Reba McEntire revealed that her mother, Jacqueline McEntire, had died…
03.16.20
Generic image, court, oath, bible. swearing in, witness stand, 21 May 2005. The
New Research Suggests Gospel of John is a…

A book by Jesus’ beloved disciple may not have been written by him at all. A scholarly article published this…
03.13.20
Close