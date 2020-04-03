Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Our lives should be a bridge for people to use to walk over into faith, but a lot of us are like draw bridges, putting up blocks for people they deem unworthy.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

In today’s Ericaism, Erica Campbell encourages listeners to go out into the world and compel men to come to Christ, be a bridge and invite people to cross over in.

SEE ALSO:

Ericaism: Allow God To Stretch You [VIDEO]

Ericaism: All Storms Are Not Created Equal [VIDEO]

Ericaism: We Laugh Together, We Cry Together [VIDEO]

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Ericaism: Be A Bridge Not A Draw Bridge [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

@AliyaFaust Posted April 3, 2020

Also On Praise 106.1: