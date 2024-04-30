Listen Live
Lifestyle

Activities You Can Do With Your Friends To Grow Closer to God

Published on April 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Activities You Can Do With Your Friends To Grow Closer to God - University students having fun while studying outdoors

Source: Frazao Studio Latino / Getty

Having a solid circle of friends is important for one’s growth, but having a solid circle of friends that push you to grow closer to God is even better. Sometimes that necessary push towards growth is simpler than one may think and all it truly takes is you stepping out on faith to take that first step. Although growing in your spirtuality can be daunting at times, having a strong support system you can rely on and spend time with makes all the difference.

Whether you’re praying together or embracing the silence of nature while meditating on God’s word, having your friend(s) to lean on in these special moments is priceless. While your personal journey is important, knowing you have people in your corner who are on the same path, makes for a better story. If you’re patiently waiting to find your tribe or simply looking to find different ways to grow spiritually alongside your current set of friends, keep scrolling for activities you can do with your friends to grow closer to God.

1. Schedule A Weekly Bible Study

Bible study doesn’t have to be the traditional call and response, sit in a semi-circle kind of setting our parents attended years ago. Creating an inviting and exciting space whether in person or virtual with your community of friends once a week can be an engaging way for each of you to grow on your spiritual walk. Snacks, icebreakers, and relatable topics make for a fun weekly Bible study session. Not only will you grow closer in God, but you’ll also grow closer to your circle of friends.

2. Attend Local Spiritual Events

There are usually a number of events taking place over the course of the year that not only focus on growing as a community, but also growing closer to God. Be it church, plays, concerts, brunch, single ministries, gate nights, or etc., grab your friends, grab your tickets, and show up to have an amazing time. The great thing about these events is that you usually leave with more than just a full heart and mind.

3. Host A Vision Board Picnic

You don’t have to wait for the New Year to have a vision board party. Your vision should be changing just as much as you change, and that’s all the more reason to grab your friends and some magazines (or clippings offline), find a nice location and bring the snacks. The vision you may have for yourself may not be the exact vision that God has planned for your life, so this is the perfect opportunity to talk amongst your friends and get vulnerable about your wants versus God’s wants.

SEE ALSO: Christian Hip-Hop and R&B Artists You Should Be Following

4. Create A Joint Playlist And Go On A Hike

A hike in nature paired with some good music to bring the vibes sounds like the perfect combination. Create a playlist and have your friends add their favorite worship tracks to put in rotation as you all go on a nature walk at a destination of your choice. Being in nature and embracing the goodness of God with like-minded individuals is a beautiful feeling.

Activities You Can Do With Your Friends To Grow Closer to God  was originally published on elev8.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
Gospel Choir 41 items
Radio One Exclusives

Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church

4 items
Pop Culture

Jekalyn Carr Recreates Legendary Gospel Album Covers For Her 27th Birthday

Mourners Attend Funeral Of Rep. Elijah Cummings In Baltimore
Local

Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Pastor Of The New Psalmist Baptist Church In Baltimore, Announces Retirement

Religion, death and dolor - coffin bearer carrying casket at funeral to cemetery
National News

R.I.P.: Gospel Singer Lecresia Campbell Has Passed

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

2015 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals 12 items
Photos

12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors

12 items
Style & Fashion

Erica Campbell’s Most Fashionable Moments From The ‘One Hallelujah Tour’

38th Annual GMA DOVE Awards - Press Room
Local

Karen Clark-Sheard Set To Hit The Stage At Baltimore’s AFRAM 2024

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close