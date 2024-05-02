Listen Live
Entertainment

The Clark Sisters To Perform At Mary J. Blige’s Strength of A Woman Festival

Published on May 2, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
clark sisters strength of a woman festival - US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-AWARD-GRAMMYS-SPECIAL MERIT-ARRIVALS

Source: MICHAEL TRAN / Getty

The Clark Sisters have been tapped to perform at the third annual Strength of A Woman Festival in New York City this upcoming Mother’s Day weekend. The event will take place over the course of three days highlighting musicians, comedians, female empowerment, keynote speakers, and more. Throughout the weekend of events, there will be special performances from Mary J. Blige, Muni Long, Jill Scott, 50 Cent, and Tiffany Haddish, amongst others. Celebrating the mother’s in attendance, as the event comes to a close on Sunday, there will be a Gospel brunch followed by a special concert headlined by the legendary Clark Sisters.

The Strength of A Woman Festival was birthed by Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter Mary J. Blige in 2022. For the past two years, the event has taken place in Atlanta, with this year being the first year in New York City, the birthplace of Hip-Hop.

“As it moves into its third year, the festival’s continued success is a testament to Mary’s impact and the power of amplifying Black women and their voices,” Kent Montgomery, Senior VP of Pepsi Co Industry Relations and Multicultural Development, said in a press release.

As an experience curated by a team of strong black women, it’s only right for the lineup to follow suit and gather some of the most memorable names in music including The Clark Sisters. The concert will take place at 8 p.m. at Brooklyn Paramount. Tickets are currently on sale and available for purchase.

The Clark Sisters To Perform At Mary J. Blige’s Strength of A Woman Festival  was originally published on elev8.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
Gospel Choir 41 items
Radio One Exclusives

Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church

Mourners Attend Funeral Of Rep. Elijah Cummings In Baltimore
Local

Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Pastor Of The New Psalmist Baptist Church In Baltimore, Announces Retirement

Religion, death and dolor - coffin bearer carrying casket at funeral to cemetery
National News

R.I.P.: Gospel Singer Lecresia Campbell Has Passed

9 items
Entertainment

Melodies From Heaven: 9 Popular Kirk Franklin Samples

2015 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals 12 items
Photos

12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors

12 items
Style & Fashion

Erica Campbell’s Most Fashionable Moments From The ‘One Hallelujah Tour’

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

Lifestyle

Activities You Can Do With Your Friends To Grow Closer to God

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close