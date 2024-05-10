Listen Live
HomeEntertainment

John P. Kee Gives Health and Music Updates on The Nightly Spirit

| 05.10.24
Dismiss
Praise Baltimore Listen Live
BET's Super Bowl Of Gospel 2021

Source: BET Super Bowl Gospel / Getty

“Unc” of the show John P. Kee sits with Darlene to give an update on his health and his music!
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
After a flesh-eating bacteria took over his body early 2024—causing him too have to relearn how to walk and talk—he is living proof of The Lord’s grace. Following the recent health scare, which also led him to take a brief hiatus from pastoring, this visit from him is truly a blessing! 

“Family, listen…not only is he good, but he looks good…[he] came through it,” Darelene said, “[he] looks like he’s well and healed…we don’t get to call victory until we go through a war!”

For we do not have a high priest who is unable to sympathize with our weaknesses, but one who in every respect has been tempted as we are, yet without sin” (Heb. 4:15).

“I know [the scripture Hebrew 4:15] to be the truth! We just can’t give up on who God is [to] us…there’s a testimony on the other side,” John explained.

God is good, all the time!

Listen to John P. Kee’s Project ‘Tribute To A Legend: Rance Allen, Chapter One’

Catch The Nightly Spirit with Darlene each and every weekday night 7-11pm EST!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

RELATED: Tye Tribbett Sits Down with Darlene and Expounds on What He Meant By Wack

RELATED: Darlene McCoy and Jonathan McReynolds Talk Saving Lives with St. Jude

RELATED:Victory Boyd is on a Mission to Make Gospel Mainstream | Nightly Spirit with Darlene McCoy

RELATED: Vote The Nightly Spirit for Syndicated Gospel Radio Show of the Year | 2024 Stellars

RELATED: Darlene McCoy Interviews Tasha Cobbs Leonard [WATCH]

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

The post John P. Kee Gives Health and Music Updates on The Nightly Spirit appeared first on Black America Web.

John P. Kee Gives Health and Music Updates on The Nightly Spirit  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
Gospel Choir 41 items
Radio One Exclusives

Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church

2015 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals 12 items
Photos

12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors

Entertainment

Howard University Honors Richard Smallwood And Twinkie Clark

Mourners Attend Funeral Of Rep. Elijah Cummings In Baltimore
Local

Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Pastor Of The New Psalmist Baptist Church In Baltimore, Announces Retirement

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

Religion, death and dolor - coffin bearer carrying casket at funeral to cemetery
National News

R.I.P.: Gospel Singer Lecresia Campbell Has Passed

Family & Parenting

5 Scriptures On The Influential Role Of A Mother

Pop Culture

Was He Wrong? Social Media Has Mixed Feelings Over Pastor Keion Silencing Woman During Praise and Worship [VIDEO]

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close