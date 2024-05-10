Listen Live
Areva Martin’s Special Needs Network Empowers Families Through 16th Annual Pink Pump Affair

| 05.10.24
Areva Martin GUMEC

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

In a recent episode of Get Up Mornings, Erica Campbell welcomed Areva Martin, an acclaimed civil rights attorney and the founder of the Special Needs Network. The interview delved into the network’s impactful work and shed light on the upcoming 16th annual A Pink Pump Affair, a star-studded event aimed at benefiting children on the autism spectrum and their families.

During their conversation, Martin shared insights into the Pink Pump Affair, describing it as a premier nonprofit charity event held in Los Angeles every spring. The event gathers 500 influential and dynamic women from various backgrounds, including entertainment, law, entrepreneurship, and philanthropy, to support children with autism.

Martin also highlighted the challenges faced by urban communities, particularly in African American families, regarding late diagnoses and access to essential services for children with special needs. She emphasized the importance of early intervention and support, noting that autism is the fastest-growing childhood disability in the country, affecting 1 in 44 children.

The Special Needs Network, founded by Martin over 15 years ago, aims to bridge gaps and disparities in services for black and brown families compared to more affluent counterparts. The organization provides free programs, raises awareness, and advocates for better access to services and interventions for children with autism.

Listeners were encouraged to visit the Special Needs Network’s website, snnla.org, to learn more about their initiatives, including a comprehensive autism center and a newly launched food truck serving healthy meals. The Pink Pump Affair, scheduled for May 19th at the Beverly Wilshire in Los Angeles, presents an opportunity for individuals to support the cause and contribute to making a positive impact in the lives of children with special needs.

