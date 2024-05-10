Listen Live
Entertainment

Our Very Own, Erica Campbell Is Number 1 On The Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart (Week of May 11, 2024)

Published on May 10, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE

Erica Campbell rolls up her fourth solo Gospel Airplay leader, all earned consecutively, with “Do You Believe in Love?,” which she co-authored.

Our Erica Campbell is the host of the nationally syndicated radio show Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

Campbell – who is also half of duo Mary Mary with sister Tina – previously topped Gospel Airplay on her own with “Feel Alright (Blessed)” for two weeks starting in July 2023; “Call,” with Jor’Dan Armstrong (two, December 2022); and “Positive” (three, August 2022).

Mary Mary boasts three Gospel Airplay No. 1s: as featured, with Le’Andria Johnson, on PJ Morton’s “All in His Plan” (one week, September 2020) and with “God in Me,” featuring Kierra “Kiki” Sheard (seven weeks, beginning in June 2009), and “Heaven” (15 weeks, beginning in June 2005).

 

Billboard Gospel Air Play Chart

Week of May 11, 2024

1. Do You Believe In Love Erica Campbell

2.  See The Goodness Vashawn Mitchell

3.  Blessed Be The Name Josh Bracy

4. You Jordan Armstrong

5. Burdens Down Tasha Cobbs Leonard

6.  Windows Pastor Mike Jr.

7.  God Be Praised Charles Jenkins

8.  In Him There Is No Sorrow Donald Lawrence f/ Yolanda Adams

9.  Nobody But God Tim Bowman Jr.

10. He Can Handle It Crystal Aiken

11.  In my Name Smokie Norful

12. Ransom Rudy Currence

13.  Home Keyla Richardson

14.  Mansion Dwan Hill

15.  Look At God Koryn Hawthorne

16.  One True Gospel Bubby Fann

17.  Hold On Ricky Dillard

18.  Great And Mighty Dorinda Clark Cole

19.  Live Your Best Life Brent Jones

20.  Up Up Up Anthony Brown & Group Therapy

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Our Very Own, Erica Campbell Is Number 1 On The Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart (Week of May 11, 2024)  was originally published on praisedc.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
Gospel Choir 41 items
Radio One Exclusives

Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church

2015 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals 12 items
Photos

12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors

Entertainment

Howard University Honors Richard Smallwood And Twinkie Clark

Mourners Attend Funeral Of Rep. Elijah Cummings In Baltimore
Local

Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Pastor Of The New Psalmist Baptist Church In Baltimore, Announces Retirement

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

Religion, death and dolor - coffin bearer carrying casket at funeral to cemetery
National News

R.I.P.: Gospel Singer Lecresia Campbell Has Passed

Family & Parenting

5 Scriptures On The Influential Role Of A Mother

Pop Culture

Was He Wrong? Social Media Has Mixed Feelings Over Pastor Keion Silencing Woman During Praise and Worship [VIDEO]

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close