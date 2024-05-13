Listen Live
Election Guide: What To Know Ahead Of Maryland’s Election Day

Published on May 13, 2024

TOPSHOT-US-VOTE-MARYLAND

Source: JIM WATSON / Getty

May 14 is election day for the 2024 Primary Presidential Election and here’s what you should know before casting your vote.

  • Unregistered individuals may also register to vote on Election Day at your local polling places.
  • Election Day is the final day you can cast a vote in the primary.

  • Polls are open from 7 am to 8 pm. As long as you are in line by 8 pm, you will be able to cast your vote.
  • May 14 is the final day to return a completed mail-in ballot. There are two ways to return your mail-in ballot including by mail,  (Make sure your mail-in ballot is postmarked by or before 8 pm on May 14) or by hand to a drop box or local board of elections by 8 pm.

Additional information about Maryland’s Primary Election can be found at vote.md.gov/vote2024.

The post Election Guide: What To Know Ahead Of Maryland's Election Day Tomorrow appeared first on 92 Q.

