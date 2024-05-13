Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Once the ballots are cast in Tuesday’s primary elections in Maryland, voters may have to sit tight for a bit to learn who the likely winners are.

With voters increasingly preferring to cast ballots by mail, officials have continued to tweak the ballot-counting process to get more results on election night. But there will be thousands of votes to count after Tuesday — so we may not know who all the winners are right away, especially in close contests.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Election day is Tuesday. Here’s when you can expect to know who won.

