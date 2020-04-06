Faith Walking: Having Childlike Faith [VIDEO]

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Today’s Faith Walk comes from Hebrews 11:6 that reads, “And without faith it is impossible to please God, because anyone who comes to him must believe that he exists and that he rewards those who earnestly seek him.”

Press play up top to watch Erica Campbell speak on seeing, expecting and anticipating in the spirit of what God promised — just like children believe for things they can’t see.

@AliyaFaust Posted April 6, 2020

