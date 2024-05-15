An American Sign Language Adaptation Of Deaf Missions Film ‘JESUS’ Hits Theaters This Summer

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Deaf Missions and Iconic Events Releasing are expanding their entertainment production to the deaf community with the release of the first-ever American Sign Language adaptation of “JESUS,” a Deaf Missions film. The film is based on a previous 8-minute short film titled, “Uncondemned.”

Deaf Missions is a ministry that is dedicated to catering to the deaf community by sharing the Gospel of Jesus through heart language, culture, and identity. Through partnership with several donors and ministries, the film was eventually brought to life by deaf producer and director, Joseph D. Josselyn, alongside deaf producer at GUM Vision Studio, Michael Davis. For the first time ever, a deaf audience will be able to experience the story of Jesus from a cast fluent in ASL.

“I’m excited to see how the Deaf audience responds to this film,” Josselyn said in a press release.

Deaf Missions was founded in 1970 as an international Christian ministry dedicated to sharing the Gospel to the deaf community. The organization serves more than 100 countries and 60 denominations while providing resources, training, and video content through the encouragement of development of the Gospel through communities.

“The Deaf community is one of the largest unreached people groups in the world, so we are praying that God will use this movie to ignite a movement of healing and heart change in the Deaf community,” executive producer and CEO of Deaf Missions, Chad Entinger, said. In 2020, the ministry completed the first full translation of the Bible in any sign language (American Sign Language Version of the Bible), setting the tone for what was to come four years later. Prior to “JESUS,” the ministry released a children’s television series including a number of short stories, where the first-feature length film was a depiction of the book of Job.

The historic film depicting the journey of Jesus and his disciples will be in select theaters beginning June 20, 2024.

