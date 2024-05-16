Deitrick Haddon Opens Up About ‘One Night In California,’ How He Maintains His Mental Health & More

It’s been four years since Deitrick Haddon last released an album and he says he didn’t even see this new one coming. With almost 30 years in the industry, he’s managed to stay consistent with his unique approach to story-telling and relevant sound that continues to transcend the norm.

On May 17, the veteran Gospel star will not only be celebrating his 51st birthday, but also releasing a brand new project titled, “One Night In California.”

“It’s off the grid. I didn’t even know it was going to happen,” he told Elev8 correspondent Jeff Lewis in a recent sit-down. “I know it was from God because it wasn’t something I expected to do.”

Haddon says the album reflects “this one night in California” where he had an encounter with God and all of its songs are based off true stories.

“Your testimony has no power unless you tell it,” he shared.

Wearing all the hats of a husband, father, pastor, artist, producer and actor, Haddon says that through juggling many of life’s hard lessons, surrendering to the voice of God — which is not always as easy feat — has been instrumental in his public and private life. He balances self with the responsibilities of the roles he holds by resting.

“It’s very important to have that time where your mind can rest. Even God rested on the seventh day and he’s God.” Haddon explained. “If God saw fit to rest on the seventh day, why are we not resting? I don’t care how skilled you are, how powerful you are, if you go into the ring tired, exhausted, fatigued, you’re going to lose that fight. Resting is a vital part of making sure you can win the battle.”

Rest will be especially essential for Haddon in this new season of his life. In addition to releasing “One Night In California” this Spring, the Detroit native also embarked on the nationwide “I Got Away” tour (featuring Pastor Mike Jr., Anthony Brown, and Bri Babineaux) that wraps on June 29 in Atlanta. “Preachers of LA: Wedding Edition,” a show he executive produced and appears in, has also returned to TV.

Check out the interview above, where Deitrick Haddon opens up about what he’s most excited for in his next trip around the sun, what he encountered in California that inspired his latest body of work, how he maintains his mental health, and more!

