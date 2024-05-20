Listen Live
Summer Safety and Travel Tips from Judge Melodee Armstrong

| 05.20.24
Judge Melodee Armstrong Guest Graphic GUMEC

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media

As summer approaches and schools let out, it’s important for parents to plan activities that keep their children engaged and out of trouble. Judge Melodee Armstrong emphasizes that with children flocking to malls, movies, and other air-conditioned venues, keeping them productive is crucial. “If kids under 18 are outside and commit crimes, parents, grandparents, legal guardians, they may be held liable,” Armstrong explains. “We get tax credits for the kids, so let’s avoid court dates.”

Judge Armstrong suggests parents look into internships, jobs, summer camps, and vacation Bible schools to keep their kids occupied and out of trouble. She also notes the potential legal consequences for parents if their children are involved in criminal activities, referencing the tragic case in Michigan where parents were held responsible for their son’s school shooting.

The conversation then shifts to summer travel, particularly the challenges of canceled or delayed flights. Armstrong discusses new rules from the Biden administration aimed at improving transparency and fairness in airline pricing. “Airlines have to show all fees upfront,” she explains, addressing the common issue of “drip pricing” where additional fees are added after booking.

In case of cancellations or significant delays, passengers should receive refunds within 7 to 20 days, instead of just flight vouchers. This change comes in response to widespread cancellations, like those experienced with Southwest Airlines. The new regulations, set to take effect by October, also mandate refunds for lost luggage and poor WiFi service, although some airlines are challenging these rules.

To stay connected with Judge Armstrong, she invites listeners to follow her on Facebook and Instagram at @JudgeMeloArmstrong

