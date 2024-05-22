Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Chicago Sky rookie and Baltimore-area native, Angel Reese, can now call herself a professional sports team owner.

DC Power Football Club, a Washington-based women’s team set to begin playing this summer in the United Soccer League Super League, announced Reese as the first member of its ownership group on Tuesday.

“I’ve always wanted to impact sports, not just women’s basketball,” Reese said Tuesday. “I’ve always said I wanted to have part ownership of something. Obviously, basketball is my main thing, but growing up in the DMV area, I’ve loved sports, always, so being able to be a part of the Power FC soccer (team) is going to be so cool. I’m invested in soccer. A lot of my friends play soccer as well. I’m super excited for this partnership, and a lot of young Black women don’t have these opportunities.”

Power FC is one of eight teams set to play in the USL Super League’s inaugural season set to begin in August. Eight more teams are scheduled to join in 2025 or later, pending the completion of stadium projects. Click here for more.

Reese shared that talks to join the ownership group started around the time she decided to leave LSU for the WNBA. A three-time All-American, Reese led LSU to the 2023 NCAA championship and this year’s Elite Eight following two seasons at Maryland.

Reese played her high school basketball at Baltimore’s St. Frances Academy and she was the seventh overall pick in the WNBA Draft.

“I know a lot more women are going to start owning more things,” Reese said. “Hopefully, one day I can own my own team. That’s what I’m looking forward to. I want to own a WNBA team as well.”

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

CATCH UP ON THESE STORIES…

The post Baltimore Native Angel Reese Joins Ownership Group of D.C. Women’s Soccer Team appeared first on 92 Q.

Baltimore Native Angel Reese Joins Ownership Group of D.C. Women’s Soccer Team was originally published on 92q.com