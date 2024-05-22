Listen Live
Education

Angela Bassett Delivers Commencement Speech At Spelman College

Published on May 22, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
angela bassett spelman speech - 2024 Spelman College Commencement Ceremony

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Spelman graduates were in for a surprise this past weekend when Angela Bassett delivered the 137th commencement speech.

The actor and producer spoke words of wisdom to the graduating class of 2024, dropping gems referencing Black women throughout history who not only paved the way, but persevered. She encouraged the new grads to keep their heads up despite the injustices they may face, highlighting the stories of Emmitt Till’s mother Mamie Till, Hattie McDaniel, and her co-honoree, Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

“I want you to remember that you as a woman and as a Black woman are joining a lineage of our trailblazers whose contributions have made history and have given birth to movements, have brought about peace and justice,” Bassett shared.

Bassett received her bachelor’s degree in African-American studies in 1980 from Yale University, prior to receiving her Master of Fine Arts degree from the same university in 1983. Spelman celebrated Bassett and added to her list of degrees with the presentation of an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree. Alongside Bassett, Spelman also presented Supreme Court Justice Jackson with an honorary Doctor of Law degree.

Bassett wrapped her speech up with a snippet of Langston Hughes’ “Dreams,” a poem full of hope and wisdom that perfectly fit the occasion.

“Hold fast to your dreams, for if dreams die, life is a broken winged bird that cannot fly,” Bassett recited. “It’s your time to fly.”

Check out the Angela Bassett – Spelman speech below.

 

DON’T MISS…

Movies With Black Leads Releasing In 2024

From Book to Big Screen: 9 Popular Books By Black Authors Turned Into Movies

Angela Bassett Delivers Commencement Speech At Spelman College  was originally published on elev8.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
Gospel Choir 41 items
Radio One Exclusives

Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church

2015 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals 12 items
Photos

12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors

Lifestyle

Scriptures About Finding Courage In The Footsteps Of Faith

Health

8 Foods To Boost Brain Health According To A Dietitian

Religion, death and dolor - coffin bearer carrying casket at funeral to cemetery
National News

R.I.P.: Gospel Singer Lecresia Campbell Has Passed

Wellness

Low-Cost Ways to Practice Self-Care & Maintain Your Mental Health

Local

Baltimore’s Former Top Prosecutor Marilyn Mosby Will Not Serve Time Behind Bars For Perjury & Mortgage Fraud Convictions

Mourners Attend Funeral Of Rep. Elijah Cummings In Baltimore
Local

Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Pastor Of The New Psalmist Baptist Church In Baltimore, Announces Retirement

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close