Baltimore City Pools Open This Weekend For Summer Season

Published on May 24, 2024

Abstract surface of a swimming pool

Source: Nora Carol Photography / Getty

Pools are re-opening this weekend in Baltimore in time for the summer season.

Beginning May 25 through June 14, Baltimore City Recreation & Park pools will be open on weekends from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. and then 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a one-hour closure from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Park Pools will also be open on Memorial Day from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. with a one-hour closure from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Admission is free but all pool-goers will be required to have a CivicRec account.

Click here for more information.

RELATED: Baltimore City’s Youth Summer Curfew Returns This Memorial Day Weekend

