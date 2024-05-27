105 Summer Activity Ideas

Praise Featured Video CLOSE

Long, sunny days. Clear, cool nights. Undoubtedly, summer is upon us. The annual problem of our generation is finding a good way to spend the allotted 104 days (or whatever Phineas and Ferb said).

What we’re saying is, the kids aren’t the only ones who should have fun this season. New adventures are available for adults during the summer, too.

If you’re looking for a place to start, here are 105 activities to add to your summer bucket list.

Adult summer camp (this one is top rated) Join a book club Have a staycation Help clean up a park Take a cooking class Write a short story Host a worship night Ride a hot air balloon Attend an women’s or men’s retreat Complete your library’s summer reading plan Try archery Join a kickball team Take a salsa class Visit a winery Go horseback riding Attend a festival Have a picnic Host a pool party Go hiking Try laser tag Have a water gun and water balloon fight Try water skiing Refresh your wardrobe Try mini golfing Complete a 5k Take karate classes Go fishing Become a mentor Go on a cruise Host a themed night Start a garden Take a flower arrangement class Try rock climbing Complete a scavenger hunt Attend a concert Go roller skating Try skydiving Join a supper club Host a BBQ Try glass blowing Take a wheel throwing class Take a coding class Host a karaoke night Take swimming lessons Attend a personal growth retreat Take tennis lessons Start a small business Visit a farmer’s market Rent a cabin Visit an amusement park Go on a road trip Learn to change a tire Take a makeup class Fly kites Visit an art gallery Attend jazz festival Host a charcuterie board night Attend a museum event Visit a carnival Create a gratitude jar Start a YouTube channel Go camping with friends Complete a Bible study and prayer challenge Watch the sunrise and sunset Create a vision board Host a movie night Study a new language Have a “Mukbang” Make your own candles Create a scrapbook Attend an estate auction Have a spa day Go on a road trip Feed the homeless Have a beach day Visit a new state Have a photoshoot with your friends or family Host a game night Visit an aquarium Enjoy a drive-in movie Try a dessert crawl Dance in the rain Go on a nature walk Enjoy homemade popsicles Complete a journaling challenge Attend a charity event Declutter your home Host a family game night Go ziplining Run through the sprinklers Complete a budgeting or savings challenge Participate in a beach clean up project Visit a dine-in theater Host a pool party Attend a professional conference Take a dance class Attend a live taping of a talk show Visit a new city Go on a sunset dinner cruise Try a new hair cut or color Implement “Summer Fridays” Get a new pet Host or join a small group Go bike riding Take a photography class

