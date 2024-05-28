Listen Live
Local

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [5-28-2024]

Published on May 28, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Buy Black B'More DL GIF

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Max Styles, Master Barber and Hair Artist

Business Description: “If your hair won’t grow back, Book and appointment with Max!”

Milz Bipped It!

Business Description: “Cut for Kings.”

Business Website: https://bipzbymilz.square.site/

BBS Lanscaping

Business Description: “We pride ourselves on customer service, consistency and quality of work that’s done in a timely fashion. Book with them and you will not be disappointed.”

Business Website: IG: BBSlandscaping

 

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED! 

 

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [5-28-2024]  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
Gospel Choir 41 items
Radio One Exclusives

Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church

2021 Praise In The Park
Radio One Exclusives

Gospel Singer DOE Announces Engagement: “And So It Begins”

2015 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals 12 items
Photos

12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors

Health

8 Foods To Boost Brain Health According To A Dietitian

Mourners Attend Funeral Of Rep. Elijah Cummings In Baltimore
Local

Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Pastor Of The New Psalmist Baptist Church In Baltimore, Announces Retirement

Entertainment

Roman Collins And CeCe Winans’ American Idol Duet Goes Viral

Lifestyle

Scriptures About Finding Courage In The Footsteps Of Faith

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close