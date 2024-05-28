We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
Max Styles, Master Barber and Hair Artist
Business Description: “Cut for Kings.”
Business Website: https://bipzbymilz.square.site/
BBS Lanscaping
Business Description: “We pride ourselves on customer service, consistency and quality of work that’s done in a timely fashion. Book with them and you will not be disappointed.”
Business Website: IG: BBSlandscaping
CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED!
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [5-28-2024] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Gospel Singer DOE Announces Engagement: "And So It Begins"
-
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors
-
Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Pastor Of The New Psalmist Baptist Church In Baltimore, Announces Retirement
-
Scriptures About Finding Courage In The Footsteps Of Faith
-
R.I.P.: Gospel Singer Lecresia Campbell Has Passed
-
Kirk Franklin Announces 2024 The Reunion Tour With Hilarious Promotional Video
-
Madea's Big Happy Family Actor & America's Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44