Listen Live
HomeLifestyle

Get Ready And Get Set For Your Amazing Comeback! | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 05.28.24
Dismiss
Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Get Ready And Get Set For Your Amazing Comeback!”

Today, in this time of challenge, I want to give you tips to come back. We’ve been talking about the impact your thinking has on how you handle adversity. Some people manage to use adversity as a motivational tool, which helps to strengthen them, while others allow adversity to crush them. You must decide to have faith and positive expectation expectancy. 

See, you’re up look, determines your outlook. And your outlook determines your outcome. Let me say it again, your outlook determines your outlook and your outlook determines your outcome. The more you say that you’re gonna come back, the quicker your comeback gets going. You must decide right now, and I’m here to help you. I’m here to cheer you on TuneIn every day and listen to this message and share it with everybody you know and get ready, get ready, get ready for a comeback and expect that you will win. The more you think it and expect it, the more it will happen. 

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

Get Ready And Get Set For Your Amazing Comeback! | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
Gospel Choir 41 items
Radio One Exclusives

Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church

2021 Praise In The Park
Radio One Exclusives

Gospel Singer DOE Announces Engagement: “And So It Begins”

2015 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals 12 items
Photos

12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors

Health

8 Foods To Boost Brain Health According To A Dietitian

Mourners Attend Funeral Of Rep. Elijah Cummings In Baltimore
Local

Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Pastor Of The New Psalmist Baptist Church In Baltimore, Announces Retirement

Entertainment

Roman Collins And CeCe Winans’ American Idol Duet Goes Viral

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

Lifestyle

Scriptures About Finding Courage In The Footsteps Of Faith

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close