Adversity Can Create Colossal Opportunities | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 05.29.24
Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Adversity Can Create Colossal Opportunities”

In this time of challenge and change. I want to give you tips. Come back. Napoleon Hill, author of the landmark book Think and Grow Rich and my friend Doctor Dennis Kimbrough, the author of Think and Grow rich or black choice, both said wherever you find a challenge, a crisis. You will also find an opportunity. They both say that every adversity contains at the same time a seed of equivalent opportunity if there were no problems, there would be no opportunities. 

And you don’t even have to go look for a problem. The problem will find you. Yet we can turn the setbacks into comebacks by changing our thinking and looking for the opportunities in the midst of the adversity. You must decide to stay positive and decide if you wanna see a set back that you can cry about or do you want to see an opportunity that you should be excited about. It’s your choice. I recommend that you choose to be excited about the future so you can win.  

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

