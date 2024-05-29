Praise Featured Video CLOSE

The Maryland Vehicle Administration announced that starting in July it is raising registration rates to maintain the roads and the state’s trauma healthcare system.

The MVA says this is the first price hike since 2004 and Maryland drivers will have to pay about 60 percent more to register their vehicle. Currently, Marylanders pay $135 to register their vehicles for two years.

The state says registering your car for two years is an option but expect to pay $220. Additionally, drivers with the Chesapeake Bay and Agricultural plates will have to pay an additional fee.

In a statement obtained by CBS Baltimore, the MVA said it is required to adjust rates to support the Transportation Trust Fund. The MVA also says the increase will go toward the state’s emergency medical services and trauma care. It also says these rates are comparable to those nationwide.

Click here for a full list of the MVA Fee Listing.

The post Maryland Car Registration Prices To Increase Beginning July 1 appeared first on 92 Q.

