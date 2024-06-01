Submit Your Grad Pics For A Chance To Be Featured In Our Online Yearbook! [Details Here]

Listen Live
Submit Your Grad Pics For A Chance To Be Featured In Our Online Yearbook!

Published on June 1, 2024

92Q, Magic 95.9, & Praise 106.1 Yearbook Photo Gallery Sweepstakes

CONGRATULATIONS TO THE CLASS OF 2024! We want to celebrate you!

Submit your graduation photos below for a chance to be featured in our online yearbook!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Promotion is only open to listeners of the Station who are (a) legal residents of the United States residing within the Baltimore, MD metropolitan area; (b) 18 years of age or older as of the commencement of the Promotion Period; and (c) either a senior graduating from high school between May 1, 2024, and June 30, 2024 OR a senior graduating from college between May 1, 2024, and June 30, 2024. The “92Q, Magic 95.9, & Praise 106.1 Yearbook Photo Gallery Sweepstakes” promotion ends on Monday, July 1, 2024. Subject to Official Rules.

SPECIFIC RULES FOR 92Q, MAGIC 95.9, & PRAISE 106.1 YEARBOOK PHOTO GALLERY SWEEPSTAKES

