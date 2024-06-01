Submit Your Grad Pics For A Chance To Be Featured In Our Online Yearbook! [Details Here]

CONGRATULATIONS TO THE CLASS OF 2024! We want to celebrate you!
Submit your graduation photos below for a chance to be featured in our online yearbook!
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Promotion is only open to listeners of the Station who are (a) legal residents of the United States residing within the Baltimore, MD metropolitan area; (b) 18 years of age or older as of the commencement of the Promotion Period; and (c) either a senior graduating from high school between May 1, 2024, and June 30, 2024 OR a senior graduating from college between May 1, 2024, and June 30, 2024. The “92Q, Magic 95.9, & Praise 106.1 Yearbook Photo Gallery Sweepstakes” promotion ends on Monday, July 1, 2024. Subject to Official Rules.
SPECIFIC RULES FOR 92Q, MAGIC 95.9, & PRAISE 106.1 YEARBOOK PHOTO GALLERY SWEEPSTAKES
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Gospel Singer DOE Announces Engagement: "And So It Begins"
-
Pastor Jamal Bryant Asks Pastor Karri Turner For Her Hand In Marriage!
-
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors
-
R.I.P.: Gospel Singer Lecresia Campbell Has Passed
-
Gospel Singer Tammy Edwards Shares How Kidney Transplant Helped Her Return To Music
-
Scriptures About Finding Courage In The Footsteps Of Faith
-
Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Pastor Of The New Psalmist Baptist Church In Baltimore, Announces Retirement