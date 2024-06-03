Listen Live
Dreams Are The Start Of Success | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 06.03.24
Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is Dreams Are The Start Of Success

I recently shared success principles from a powerful book called Only the Best on success, we’ve featured a number of Hall of Fame speakers and I’m honored to be one of the Hall of Fame speakers in the book. Due to the overwhelming response to the messages that I shared from that book, I’m going to be sharing more tips from the book this week. 

 

In the book, I share, their success is like making a soup where you have to add a number of ingredients to make it great. You start with the base, which in your dreams. Then you must add an ingredient which is action. A dream without an action is an illusion. Let me say it again. A dream without an action is an illusion. 

 

So today I want you to start working on your action plan right down 10 things you can do to make your dreams come true. 10 things! And then go to work on them. Then if you dream, then do you will start to see more of your dreams come true. 

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com

