VIDEO: Four BWI Airport Workers Suspended After Brawl At Spirit Airlines Counter

Published on June 3, 2024

In this photo illustration, the Spirit Airlines logo is...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Four workers at BWI Marshall Airport were suspended after a fight at the Spirit Airlines ticket counter last Tuesday.

The brawl was caught on camera. Check it out below:

Spirit Airlines confirmed that the vendor suspended the four pending an investigation.

Maryland Transportation Authority Police officers responded around 4:15 on May 28 to the Spirit Airlines ticket counter for reports of a fight.

Five people were involved and one had minor injuries.

“We are aware of an altercation that occurred in Baltimore (BWI) on May 28,” Spirit Airlines said in a statement. “Our vendor has suspended four of their employees involved pending an investigation into the matter. We do not tolerate violence of any kind, and we will take appropriate action as necessary following the completion of the vendor’s investigation.”

At this time, officials have not said what led to the altercation.

VIDEO: Four BWI Airport Workers Suspended After Brawl At Spirit Airlines Counter  was originally published on 92q.com

