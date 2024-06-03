Baltimore police are investigating after a fetus was reportedly found on a Maryland Transit Administration bus in East Baltimore Saturday afternoon.
Officers responded around 12:40 p.m. in the area of the 2500 block of Kirk Avenue after the bus driver said he discovered the fetus on a seat on the bus.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
At this time, MTA police and Baltimore Police are investigating.
No further information was immediately released.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The post Fetus Discovered On MTA Bus In East Baltimore, Police Investigating appeared first on 92 Q.
Fetus Discovered On MTA Bus In East Baltimore, Police Investigating was originally published on 92q.com
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Gospel Singer DOE Announces Engagement: "And So It Begins"
-
Pastor Jamal Bryant Asks Pastor Karri Turner For Her Hand In Marriage!
-
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors
-
In Pictures: Remembering First Lady Michelle Obama’s Mother Marian Robinson
-
R.I.P.: Gospel Singer Lecresia Campbell Has Passed
-
Gospel Singer Tammy Edwards Shares How Kidney Transplant Helped Her Return To Music
-
Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Pastor Of The New Psalmist Baptist Church In Baltimore, Announces Retirement