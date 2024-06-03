Listen Live
Local

Fetus Discovered On MTA Bus In East Baltimore, Police Investigating

Published on June 3, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Police Siren

Source: General / Radio One

Baltimore police are investigating after a fetus was reportedly found on a Maryland Transit Administration bus in East Baltimore Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded around 12:40 p.m. in the area of the 2500 block of Kirk Avenue after the bus driver said he discovered the fetus on a seat on the bus.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

At this time, MTA police and Baltimore Police are investigating.

No further information was immediately released.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

The post Fetus Discovered On MTA Bus In East Baltimore, Police Investigating appeared first on 92 Q.

Fetus Discovered On MTA Bus In East Baltimore, Police Investigating  was originally published on 92q.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
Gospel Choir 41 items
Radio One Exclusives

Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church

Public Figures

Pastor Jamal Bryant Asks Pastor Karri Turner For Her Hand In Marriage!

6 items
News

In Pictures: Remembering First Lady Michelle Obama’s Mother Marian Robinson

Health

Gospel Singer Tammy Edwards Shares How Kidney Transplant Helped Her Return To Music

2015 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals 12 items
Photos

12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors

US-POLITICS-JUSTICE-COURT-TRUMP
News

Trump Found Guilty In NY Criminal Hush Money Case

Religion, death and dolor - coffin bearer carrying casket at funeral to cemetery
National News

R.I.P.: Gospel Singer Lecresia Campbell Has Passed

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close