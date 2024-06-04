Listen Live
Local

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [6-4-2024]

Published on June 4, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Buy Black B'More DL GIF

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Moe’s Retro Eyes

Business Description: “Seller of Moe’s Retro Eyes.”

Business Website: IG: @moesretroeyes

Master Barber Mike Parker

Business Description: “The Haircut Specialist!”

Business Website: IG: @masterbarbermikeparke

Evolution Theraputic Health

Business Description: “Delivering services to emplower families living with mental health challenges.”

Business Website: https://www.evolutionthx.com/

 

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED! 

 

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [6-4-2024]  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
Gospel Choir 41 items
Radio One Exclusives

Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church

Public Figures

Pastor Jamal Bryant Asks Pastor Karri Turner For Her Hand In Marriage!

6 items
News

In Pictures: Remembering First Lady Michelle Obama’s Mother Marian Robinson

Health

Gospel Singer Tammy Edwards Shares How Kidney Transplant Helped Her Return To Music

2015 Soul Train Music Awards - Arrivals 12 items
Photos

12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors

US-POLITICS-JUSTICE-COURT-TRUMP
News

Trump Found Guilty In NY Criminal Hush Money Case

Religion, death and dolor - coffin bearer carrying casket at funeral to cemetery
National News

R.I.P.: Gospel Singer Lecresia Campbell Has Passed

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close