We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
Moe’s Retro Eyes
Master Barber Mike Parker
Business Description: “The Haircut Specialist!”
Business Website: IG: @masterbarbermikeparke
Evolution Theraputic Health
Business Description: “Delivering services to emplower families living with mental health challenges.”
Business Website: https://www.evolutionthx.com/
CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED!
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [6-4-2024] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
-
Throwback Thursday: Classic Gospel Songs That Still Excite The Black Church
-
Gospel Singer DOE Announces Engagement: "And So It Begins"
-
Pastor Jamal Bryant Asks Pastor Karri Turner For Her Hand In Marriage!
-
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors
-
In Pictures: Remembering First Lady Michelle Obama’s Mother Marian Robinson
-
R.I.P.: Gospel Singer Lecresia Campbell Has Passed
-
Gospel Singer Tammy Edwards Shares How Kidney Transplant Helped Her Return To Music
-
Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Pastor Of The New Psalmist Baptist Church In Baltimore, Announces Retirement