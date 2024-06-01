Listen Live
Ask The Experts – No More Bad Days – 6/1/24 Podcast – “Life Insurance”

In this episode:  “Are You Protected?” – Life Insurance is for the living; You can protect your family heritage by creating a legacy.

 

Demetrica “Meechie” Jefferis was born and raised in Chicago. In July 1989 at the age of 18, she began her journey in the United States Air Force. In Aug 2015, after 12 duty assignments, 4 deployments, of which 3 were in support of Operations ENDURING FREEDOM and IRAQI FREEDOM, and 26 years and 6 days of faithful service, she retired as a First Sergeant/Personnel Superintendent.

Meechie is also an 9+ year Breast Cancer Victor! Her cancer journey began the morning of her 43rd birthday on Oct 5th, 2013. She was divinely instructed to perform a breast self examination and discovered a lump in her left breast. Dec 26th, 2013, she was diagnosed with Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, in both breasts. Jan 30th, 2014, she had the first of 4 surgeries over a 14-month period, beginning with a bilateral mastectomy. She chronicled her journey through cancer and life beyond cancer in her book, “No More Bad Days.”

In Sept 2018, she stepped out on faith to pursue her calling in the financial industry as a licensed Financial Professional and Financial Literacy Educator. She has financially educated and assisted the young and the old, between the ages of 6 and up throughout various networks such as cultural/economic/empowerment groups, educational institutions, health/wellness networks, non-profit organizations, governmental agencies, and religious entities. She has traveled and provided free education to more than 1, 000 families across the United States, and secured well over $20M in financial assets helping businesses/communities secure financial stability and independence.

Meechie currently holds licensure in DC, MD, VA, DE, MS, NJ, NY, OH, NC, SC, GA, FL, Alaska, AZ, CA, and TX to name a few.

WorldFinancialgroup.com

